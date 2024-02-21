This year, PCMA’s 20 in Their Twenties program honors exceptional young leaders in the business events industry. Class of 2024 member Sarah Banks, Regional Director of Event Technology at Encore Event Technologies, shares why she believes digital events are here to stay.

What role do you think digital events have to play in the industry?

I think that digital events are here to stay. Allowing for a hybrid format will mean lower overall costs in not having to fly in every presenter. There is now more competition in the smaller event spaces as a larger conference may have half of its attendees join online.

What is an opportunity and/or challenge you see on the horizon for event professionals?

Face-to-face events are stabilizing, however cost of living is not. Re-defining the pricing structure of events will be the challenge that takes over from COVID as we navigate a rebuilt market.

How are you using AI for your job now (if you are), and how do you think AI will change your job or the events industry in the future?

Automating proposal creation, assisting junior staff with learning corporate email etiquette, and streamlining scheduling are just some of the benefits I see from AI in not only the events industry, but most corporate spaces.

What do you like most about your job?

The variety of my day-to-day job is most rewarding. One day I am working with a government [entity], the next day a Fortune 500 company, and then a wedding client. This variety coupled with the different venues I work with and the people I lead — it is a really versatile job and industry.