Top Reasons to Meet in Puerto Rico

When you plan a meeting in Puerto Rico, attendees will discover the meaning of Boricua. It’s more than a word to identify a person from Puerto Rico. It’s a way of life that inspires attendees and leaves them with memories to last a lifetime. Here are four top reasons to boost your attendance by making your meeting Boricua:
It’s Easy to Get There—and Get Around
With numerous direct flights from many major cities, Puerto Rico offers ease of access. While the Caribbean Island feels like an international destination, there are no passport requirements for U.S. citizens—and no need for currency conversion or international cell phone plans. Plus, English is widely spoken, ensuring smooth communication.
Modern Amenities Meet Historic Charm
Puerto Rico is home to the largest and most technologically advanced meeting facility in the region—San Juan’s 600,000-square-foot Puerto Rico Convention Center. Just minutes away is the charming historic district of Old San Juan, where attendees can discover centuries-old city walls, forts and plazas.
A Tropical Paradise Awaits
Puerto Rico’s beaches—consistently named among the best in the world—can be visited year-round, thanks to the Island’s warm, tropical climate. Attendees can also experience thrilling outdoor adventures at El Yunque, the only tropical rainforest in the U.S.
Unforgettable Culture and Cuisine
Puerto Rico’s vibrant culture provides one-of-a-kind experiences, from salsa dance lessons to rum distillery tours. Attendees will savor the Island’s distinctive cuisine—and many top restaurants are within walking distance of the convention center at the exciting Distrito T-Mobile entertainment complex.