People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Kim Addis

The Dayton Convention & Visitors Bureau has named Kim Addis as its new director of sales and services. She will oversee the Dayton CVB’s sales and services team and work to develop and implement short- and long-term sales strategies to promote Dayton, Ohio as a destination for meetings, conventions, and events. Addis has more than 15 years of hospitality experience. She recently worked as director of sales and marketing for First Hospitality.

Elise Rankins

The Cobb-Marietta Coliseum & Exhibit Hall Authority has announced Elise Rankins as its director of event services. She will be responsible for coordinating and supervising the daily activities of the event services department and ensuring inter-departmental communication for event-related activities at the venue. Rankins has 15 years of experience working in event management and most recently served as director of events at Overtime.

Janel Clements and Shelby Basham

Louisville Tourism has promoted Janel Clements to the role of convention sales coordinator. She previously served as convention sales assistant. In her new role, Clements will lead the sales department’s administrative team and will continue to serve in a supportive role with the sales department managers, directors, and senior vice president. Clements has been with the organization since 2021.

Shelby Basham has rejoined Louisville Tourism as a convention sales assistant. She will work with sales managers and directors to help secure incoming meetings and conventions business. Most recently, Basham worked as a group travel consultant at Hemisphere Educational Travel.

Tina Demetriou

Tina Demetriou has joined Business Events Sydney (BESydney) as social impact specialist to drive the Change Start Here agenda’s social impact strategy from the bidding stage onward, with a focus on measurement. In this newly created role, she will build out the business events impact ecosystem and will then work with the client engagement team and global clients to establish shared impact intentions and action plans. Most recently, Demetriou worked as community and events manager for Enactus Australia and founded Green Wellbeing, a sustainability education and engagement program.