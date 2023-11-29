News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Despite the very real need and the potential benefits for all involved, volunteering isn’t as popular as it used to be. For many, a lack of time or an inflexible schedule poses a hurdle. Then there’s the issue of finding an organization that aligns with your values. But the good news, suggests Vox, is volunteers are needed in so many different ways, from building homes to working from home. You don’t have to sacrifice other parts of your life to make an impact — you just need to be a bit creative to find the opportunities that fit your schedule, skills, and interests.