News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Looking for ways to do your job better — or for the latest trends in the world of work? Here’s a roundup of career-related stories selected by the editors of Convene.
Are You Doing Any of These 10 Most Annoying Things in Your Work Emails?
If you use a single letter as your sign-off, maybe you should stop now. Fast Company explains why this and nine other annoying work-email habits could be driving your co-workers bananas.
How to Fit Volunteering Into a Hectic Schedule
Despite the very real need and the potential benefits for all involved, volunteering isn’t as popular as it used to be. For many, a lack of time or an inflexible schedule poses a hurdle. Then there’s the issue of finding an organization that aligns with your values. But the good news, suggests Vox, is volunteers are needed in so many different ways, from building homes to working from home. You don’t have to sacrifice other parts of your life to make an impact — you just need to be a bit creative to find the opportunities that fit your schedule, skills, and interests.
There’s a Difference Between Responding and Reacting
For centuries, philosophers have noted that between stimulus and response, there is a space, and within it lies the freedom to choose our actions. We must reclaim the space between these two poles — our collective future depends on it, writes author Brad Stulberg for TIME.
So Your Coworker Is Impossible. Does It Help to Know They’re a Virgo?
Like Myers-Briggs or Enneagram personality types, astrological signs are supposed to acknowledge people’s inherent differences without implying that some people’s differences need to be changed. Bustle asks: What’s the upside to bringing astrology into the office?