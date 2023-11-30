Unlock the potential of AI in your event planning and execution!

Course Date: 26-27 February 2024

Location: Sydney, Australia

Price: AUD 950 Early Bird Rate until 31 December 2023 | AUD 1050 Regular Rate 1 January – 23 February 2024

Who Should Attend

This course is specifically designed for professionals in the event and meeting industry who aim to demystify the complex realm of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies before seamlessly integrating them into their operations. Organizers will develop the confidence needed in this rapidly evolving field, positioning themselves as competent early adopters and leaders in their roles.

From event planners, marketers, and venue coordinators to production specialists, this course enhances your AI skills within the context of event execution. Each participant will explore innovative approaches that incorporate AI, offering time-saving solutions, enhancing event experiences, and elevating their status within their respective organizations.