Why Events Keep Coming Back to Daytona Beach

Author: Shawn Shinneman

There’s plenty to love about Daytona Beach. Visitors can explore the boardwalk and pier, lounge on the white-sand beaches, bounce around the Ale Trail, or explore the city’s deep history with professional racing. But beyond the attractions, there’s another big reason why event organizers keep choosing Daytona — the Ocean Center convention center’s commitment to exceeding expectations.

Superior service

Frequently host to the same groups year after year, Ocean Center has longstanding relationships with organizations like the Florida Trucking Association, National Dance Alliance Collegiate Championship, AQS Quiltweek, several religious youth conferences, and many more. The secret to keeping folks coming back each year? Personalizing each experience to the specific needs of the event. Organizers can expect to meet not only with their event coordinator but with staff involved in the event, including team members from operations, engineering, and catering. Organizers can also take advantage of free in-house marketing and IT support. The team is available to assist planners every step of the way, from booking through to the end of the event.

And when it comes to the F&B experience — one of the most important aspects of any conference — Ocean Center also shines. The facility works with organizers to personalize menus to their group’s preferences, including taking into account dietary restrictions and ensuring health-conscious attendees have options, too. Creative menu offerings include gluten-free and plant-based dishes that stand up in taste and plating to their more traditional counterparts.

“The Ocean Center, with their staff and logistics, is one of the easiest convention centers we’ve ever encountered to work with in the gaming industry,” said Alex Jabailey, founder and director at CEO Gaming Inc. “It’s so easy, always helpful with everything.”





Ongoing Investment

Ocean Center doesn’t take repeat group business for granted. The venue has continued to invest in its facilities and in the event experience, ensuring a clean, modern space for attendees year after year.

The facility has a robust capital improvement budget, investing millions of dollars in the building annually. Recent projects include a $1-million sound system upgrade and new LED lighting in the arena and ballroom. And more upgrades are in the pipeline, including new ballroom airwalls and acoustic panels, a restroom remodel, new carpet, and new arena seats, among others. Ocean Center’s continuous investments ensure that clients feel confident in the presentation of the building and the experience they’re delivering to attendees.

“The professionals in Daytona and at the Ocean Center took it a step further with their ‘can-do attitude,’” said Kelly Marcavage, deputy director at the Spray Polyurethane Foam Alliance. “They adapted and worked with us for a mutually beneficial event. We are so pleased with the two events we have held there that we hope to get Daytona Beach and the Ocean Center into a regular rotation for us.”