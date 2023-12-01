From Culture to Sports to Cuisine, Why Madrid Has It All for Business Events

Author: Shawn Shinneman

When it comes to cultivating culturally immersive event programs, no destination does it quite like Madrid, Spain’s centrally located capital city. Here, attendees can spend a morning in a flamenco dance masterclass, and in the afternoon explore the restoration studios of the museums along the Paseo del Arte (Art Walk) — a World Heritage Site. Organizers will have their pick of well-equipped meeting facilities as well, ranging from ornate, historic theaters to modern, purpose-built convention centers. Below, a roundup of ideas for organizers to incorporate into their next meeting program in Madrid.

Active and Adventurous Options Aplenty

There’s plenty to do in Madrid to get the heart pumping. Visitors can get behind the wheel of a Ferrari on the Circuito del Jarama racetrack or gaze upon the city from above via helicopter or hot-air balloon. And for fans of “the beautiful game” (football in Europe, soccer in North America), Madrid is the place to be with Santiago Bernabéu, home to Real Madrid, and Civitas Metropolitano, home to Atlético de Madrid.

A Hotel Scene Worthy of Show-Stopping Events

Several luxury hotel brands have set up shop in Madrid in recent years, including the Four Seasons Hotel Madrid; the Mandarin Oriental Ritz, Madrid; and The Madrid Edition. Other premium establishments — like Rosewood Villa Magna and Hotel Montera Madrid, Curio Collection by Hilton — have recently completed renovations. All of them are full of notable and even surprising amenities, like the speakeasy-style bowling alley at BLESS Hotel Madrid in the Salamanca neighborhood.

Take to the Stage in a Flamenco Tablao

Madrid has more tablaos, or flamenco venues, than any other city in the world. Groups can enjoy a spellbinding flamenco performance at internationally renowned venues like Corral de la Morería or Teatro Flamenco, the first theater in the world devoted to the quintessentially Spanish art of flamenco dance. Or book a class for attendees learn the secrets of the magical art form, like at Las Tablas — where participants learn flamenco dance techniques and rhythms before choregraphing their own pieces.





A Taste of Spain

Every style of Spain’s world-famous cuisine exists in Madrid. Nowhere beats Botín, the oldest restaurant in the world according to the Guinness Book of Records. The Food Hall in Galería Canalejas offers a range of innovative options across 13 restaurants, which include renowned Michelin-starred establishments. For those looking to get their hands in the mix, Madrid’s culinary scene also features a range of cooking classes and workshops.

Discover Art From the Inside

Madrid has more than 40 museums, all of which can provide guided tours for groups. Some include unexpected offerings, like an exclusive tour of the restoration studios at the Thyssen-Bornemisza or Prado museums where attendees can get a firsthand look at the work museums do to preserve some of the world’s most important artistic treasures. The Royal Tapestry Factory, a historic manufacturer of rugs and tapestries, is also a must-visit.

Madrid has it all to make any business event a truly remarkable experience — flamenco, gastronomy, art, hotels, sports, customized cultural experiences, and so much more.