For Medical Meetings, Los Angeles is Just What the Doctor Ordered

Meeting planners will find over 300 unique event spaces and venues in Los Angeles, such as the Griffith Observatory—a premier draw for science-minded meeting-goers.

Los Angeles is a world center of medical excellence, innovation, and research, offering a limitless source of valuable content and visionary experts for conventions attracting doctors, nurses, physician assistants, medical researchers, technicians, residents, and other health care professionals and exhibitors. Here’s a tally of the many reasons that make L.A. the ideal destination for anyone attending a medical meeting.

December 1, 2023

