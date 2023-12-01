Los Angeles is a world center of medical excellence, innovation, and research, offering a limitless source of valuable content and visionary experts for conventions attracting doctors, nurses, physician assistants, medical researchers, technicians, residents, and other health care professionals and exhibitors. Here’s a tally of the many reasons that make L.A. the ideal destination for anyone attending a medical meeting.
For Medical Meetings, Los Angeles is Just What the Doctor Ordered
A Sponsored message by Los Angeles Convention & Tourism Board
December 1, 2023