World-Class F&B Complement World-Class Expansion at Calgary’s BMO Centre

Come next year, convention groups will have a billion reasons to love Calgary thanks to a $1-billion investment in meetings and events infrastructure — the heart of which is a $500-million expansion of the BMO Centre at Stampede Park. When it’s complete in June 2024, the home of the legendary Calgary Stampede will offer more than 500,000 square feet of meeting and event space, making Calgary the largest convention destination in Western Canada.

The BMO Centre isn’t just getting bigger — it’s also getting more delicious, thanks to Executive Chef Nicholas Pena Alvarez, an internationally experienced chef who has spent more than 25 years working in hotels, cruise ships, and Michelin-starred restaurants. Under his leadership, the BMO Centre plans to serve Alberta’s signature brand of western hospitality on a plate.

“Western hospitality is about going above and beyond to make people feel taken care of,” Alvarez said. “That shows up in our food through the concerned and careful effort we put into making menus.”

That level of intention is particularly evident in the eco-conscious Grown Right. Here. program, through which the BMO Centre sources fresh ingredients from local producers. Alvarez said he wants to expand that initiative, so he is working with local farmers to purchase more items in greater quantities with greater frequency, and within a smaller delivery radius — resulting in better-tasting meals with a smaller carbon footprint.