People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Kiley Dougherty

VisitPITTSBURGH has appointed Kiley Dougherty to the role of national sales manager. In this role, she will recruit national business events that drive hotel room night demand and visitation to the city. Dougherty has nearly a decade of experience working in hotel and destination sales. Most recently, she worked at the Cambridge Innovation Center in Philadelphia, where she built relationships with existing and prospective tenants, managed vendor partnerships, and more.

Michele Zurlo

Meet Chicago Northwest has announced Michele Zurlo as its newest partnership and service manager. In this new role, Zurlo will manage signature events like Restaurant Week and the Meet Chicago Northwest Family Days at the Chicago Auto Show and Woodfield Mall. She will also welcome large groups as they arrive at their area hotels with customized services and resources. Zurlo has more than 30 years of experience working in hospitality, sales, and business development in Illinois. Most recently, she served as the director of sales for Pinstripes.

Christian Woronka

Christian Woronka has been appointed as head of the Brandenburg Tourism Association in Germany. He presently serves as director, B2B Management at the Vienna Tourist Board. During his time at the Vienna Tourist Board, Woronka brought together the teams of Vienna Convention Bureau, International B2b Relations, and B2b Marketing Communications under the umbrella of B2B Management.