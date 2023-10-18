News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Looking for ways to do your job better — or for the latest trends in the world of work? Here’s a roundup of career-related stories selected by the editors of Convene.
A Psychiatrist Explains Why Calling Everything Toxic Is Bad for Your Brain
There is a trend to use the label “toxic” more and more expansively: toxic people, toxic positivity, toxic relationships, toxic workplaces, and so on. It’s everywhere. This is partly a good thing, psychiatrist Dr. Grant Brenner writes in Fast Company, because many things are indeed deeply problematic and have gone on for far too long. On the other hand, plenty of situations are difficult without being toxic.
When Human Met Desk: A Tortuous Relationship for the Ages
NPR’s Manoush Zomorodi delves into how we met and fell hard for the personal computer, why we continue to have this committed, yet tortuous relationship, and how the computer revolution forever changed the way we use our bodies at work, at school, and at home.
“How Was Your Day?” How Much Should We Really Be Talking to Our Partners About Work?
Is chatting with your partner about your job the key to happiness or a recipe for disaster? According to a 2022 study published in Current Psychology, talking to your partner about work can be a great way to strengthen your relationship. In fact, researchers concluded that it could lead to higher levels of relationship satisfaction and improve your connection with your partner. But how much is too much? Stylist spoke to psychotherapist Kamalyn Kaur to find out.
Deloitte’s New Survey Links Playing Sports to Career Success for Women
As reported by Forbes, Deloitte’s report, “Impact of Sports on Women’s Professional Success,” reveals that women who played competitive sports in their youth are more likely to be in leadership. From resilience to problem-solving, to leadership and communication strength, and more, the skills women learn playing sports can be greatly beneficial to their career growth and success.