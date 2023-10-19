Big Things are Happening in Kansas City

Looking for a home for your next large-scale event? You may already know that Kansas City is the most centrally located major metropolitan area in the country—within a three-hour flight of each coast—making it ideal for gatherings of all sizes. But you might be surprised to learn that this city is becoming a hub for world-class events at a truly grand scale. Here’s some of what’s been happening—and to come— in the heart of America:

The 2023 NFL Draft

This past April, Visit KC, the Kansas City Sports Commission, the Kansas City Chiefs and local event partners hosted the 2023 NFL Draft. The three-day event took place in iconic locations around the city, including historic Union Station and the National WWI Museum and Memorial. It was a full fan experience with concerts and interactive gaming beyond the main event.

FIFA World Cup 2026

Kansas City will be among the 16 cities in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico to host matches during FIFA World Cup 2026. The matches will be held at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, but venues around the city will take part in welcoming fans from around the world.

Notable venues, and more to come

Already home to a wide array of events spaces, including T-Mobile Center, one of America’s busiest arenas, and the conveniently connected Kansas City Convention Center, KC is growing its offerings. Watch for an all-new riverfront stadium, home to the Kansas City Current of the NWSL, slated to begin hosting games, concerts and other events in 2024.

