Here We Have Space! Discover the Anaheim Convention Center

Sunny days? Check. Convenient access? Check. The largest convention center on the West Coast, with unparalleled amenities and luxurious accommodations? Check, check, and check. When planning your next meeting or event, these are just a few reasons take a look at the Anaheim Convention Center.

Expansive facilities

The ACC has consistently been ranked among the top meeting venues in

the U.S., but with a recently completed $190 million expansion, it has even more to offer. The center boasts a stunning 1.8 million square feet of total facility space— including 200K square feet of outdoor event space; versatile ballrooms for spectacular gala events; arena seating for 7,500; and one million square feet of exhibit space— so even the largest trade shows or mega-events can go off without a hitch.

State-of-the-art amenities

The ultra-modern, LEED-certified facility promises sustainable comfort for planners and attendees alike. Free Wi-Fi, with industry-best 10GB connectivity means your attendees will never go wandering in search of a good connection. Rigging, A/V and meeting services are on-site. Catering offerings throughout the building and grounds include local chefs and award-winning food truck vendors, plus concierge services in pre-function spaces that will delight your attendees at every turn.

Easy access accommodations

Four world-class hotels — the Anaheim Marriott, Hilton Anaheim, Sheraton Park Hotel at the Anaheim Resort and Westin Anaheim Resort—are linked to the ACC via outdoor plazas, so more than 3,700 hotel rooms are just a short walk away. Those hotels offer even more luxe function and meeting spaces, so there’s a spot for every event, regardless of size. In total, you’ll find 38 hotels within ½ a mile of the ACC.

