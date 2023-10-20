Luxury Hotels Shine Even Brighter in Phoenix

The city of Phoenix has solidified its place as a major player in luxury hotel offerings for meetings and conferences, thanks to buzzworthy new construction and lavish renovations—with more in the works. That’s good news for planners looking to pair the reliable draw of spa, resort and golf attractions with the proximity to the lively art, culture, food and beverage found in and around downtown.

One of the area’s most iconic hotels, the nearly century-old Arizona Biltmore completed its $70 million reinvention just a couple years ago, reviving the best of its glamourous past while reimagining its spaces for how today’s hotel guests move in and through them. Its Event Lawn and Spire Bar, named for the 30-foot art installation that’s a tribute to the hotel’s architectural muse Frank Lloyd Wright, are designed specifically for evening celebrations.

The hype surrounding the Global Ambassador, located where Phoenix, Scottsdale and Paradise Valley meet, isn’t only due to its celebrity investors from sports and entertainment. The 141-room property, opening in Fall 2023 showcases a diverse culinary program shaped by famed Arizona restaurateur Sam Fox and a dedication to wellness, a growing draw for business travelers.

Many hotels in the Phoenix area are like no other place on earth, thanks to the incomparable Sonoran Desert backdrop and unique local architecture. Caesars Republic Scottsdale, coming in February 2024, is like no other in the Caesars Entertainment portfolio, being the first non-gaming hotel by the developer widely known for its Las Vegas offerings. What it lacks in slot machines, it makes up for in breathtaking Camelback Mountain views, fine dining options by Food Network personality Giada De Laurentiis and massive meeting spaces, not to mention its location next to the upscale Scottsdale Fashion Square mall.

Despite the growth in Phoenix’s hotel inventory, planners will want to get a jump on securing spots for upcoming meetings in this popular destination as demand increases. Answering the call, the newly renovated JW Marriot Desert Ridge remains one of the largest hotels in the area with 950 rooms. The Fairmont Phoenix, expected in early 2025, will anchor the emerging Warehouse District (within walking distance of the Phoenix Convention Center) and boast a dining program overseen by two-Michelin-star chef Alex Stratta. And no luxury hotel roundup would be complete without a nod to the long-awaited Ritz Carlton Paradise Valley, set to open in Fall 2024. The scenic retreat promises 20,000 square feet of event space, plus one of the largest resort swimming pools in North America at 400 feet.

