Host Your Meeting in a Reimagined Omaha

There’s nothing like an $8 billion makeover to position a city as the place to do business and host your event. Omaha’s flurry of development is reshaping Omaha and the convention attendee experience.

The RiverFront

The $325 million RiverFront is a downtown playground filled with gathering spaces. The development combines three parks over 72 acres perfect for memorable outside events for your attendees: Gene Leahy Mall has a performance pavilion and 40,000 sq. ft. of lawn space, sculpture garden, and interactive water features; Heartland of America Park includes a lakeside amphitheater that can seat 200-250, an all-seasons Skate Ribbon for ice skating and roller skating, and picturesque pier; and Lewis and Clark Landing has a destination playground, bocce ball courts, and a sandy urban beach with firepits.

Kiewit Luminarium

Another exciting element of The RiverFront is the $101 million Kiewit Luminarium, Omaha’s STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) museum with 100 interactive exhibits. Give your attendees a unique experience at this beautiful 82,000 sq. ft. offsite venue by renting a private room or the entire Luminarium.

Steelhouse Omaha

For a night your attendees will remember, be it for a concert or a swanky event you host, the $104 million Steelhouse Omaha is a new live music venue that can accommodate 3,000 people.

On the horizon

There’s already buzz about the $306 million streetcar that should be rolling in 2027. It will run a three-mile route between Omaha’s downtown convention district west through midtown, giving meeting attendees easy and convenient access to many of Omaha’s new and popular attractions.

Also in the works is a $665 million modernization, renovation, and expansion of Omaha’s airport. It is expected to be completed in 2027.