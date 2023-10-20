The Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas — delivering now, with an eye to the future

You may already think of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas as a world-class event venue, with flexible spaces and amenities that put your attendees first. There are plenty of reasons to book your events at the KBHCCD right now. But with an exciting expansion set to begin construction in 2024, there are even more reasons on the horizon.

The KBHCCD right now

Boasting 724,000+ contiguous exhibit space, including 403,310, total square feet of column-free space, the center can accommodate the grandest general sessions and exhibitions. Additional spaces include 3 ballrooms ranging from 20,000 to 27,000 sq. ft.in size and ample pre-function space that provide a stunning setting for receptions. All spaces can be molded and adapted for events of any size.

Flexibility is key here; the convention center can meet the needs of event planners booking any event, large or small, even with a short lead time (18 months or less).

What’s coming up

Breaking ground in 2024 and with a grand opening planned for 2028, the new KBHCCD will feature an astounding 800,000 square feet of exhibit space, 170,000 sq. ft. of ballroom space (including a 105,000 sq. ft. ballroom), plus generous breakout spaces, a newly renovated arena and theater, and much more.

The center will anchor a new walkable Convention Center District that will connect newly revitalized commercial, retail, and residential spaces in downtown Dallas. The Convention Center District created in tandem with this project will allow every attendee to have an authentic Dallas urban experience – with the city’s best nightlife, dining, and entertainment – literally at our doorstep.

Visit us to learn more about why the KBHCCD should be the site of your next meeting or event.