Discover How You Can Get Connected in Indy

Hoosier hospitality and world-class convention facilities: These may be the things that come to mind when you think about meeting in Indianapolis. But when planning your next event, you might take another asset into account, and that’s connectivity.

From walkability, to state-of-the-art tech, to those person-to-person touches that make guests comfortable, our connections are what make it all come together.

Centrally located

In the heart of the Midwest, Indy is within a day’s drive of more than half the population of the U.S. The Indianapolis International Airport is just minutes from downtown and has been rated the top airport in North America by Airports Council International for 11 consecutive years. Its amenities, unrivaled Wi-Fi service, and easy navigability ensure your attendees will be well-connected from the minute they touch down.

Versatile

The combined spaces of the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium make up one of the largest and most flexible convention facilities in the country. And scheduled to be complete in 2026, the Convention Center expansion and construction of a Signia by Hilton hotel will bring even more connected space and possibilities. The 40-story property will feature 143,500 square feet of additional event space; 800 on-site hotel rooms; and sweeping views of the city skyline.

Walkable — in any weather

Indy’s downtown district is designed to navigate by foot, and there are more hotel rooms connected to our convention center by climate-controlled skywalks than in any other U.S. city. Attendees can walk to hundreds of restaurants and clubs, and even an NBA arena, NFL stadium, and a 250-acre state park.

Positively engaged

Indy is home to a wealth of experts and thought leaders across various industries, so it’s easy to connect for speaking engagements. A shared sense of community drives meaningful support from local businesses, via sponsorships and social initiatives with organizations such as Second Helpings, Meals on Wheels, and Teach Indy.

Visit us to discover all the ways you and your event attendees can get connected in Indy.