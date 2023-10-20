Unique Venues in Calgary Offer 5-Star Experiences

Author: Jacqueline Kehoe

With the Rockies to the west and the Canadian Badlands to the east, all roads lead to Calgary. A Canadian center of excellence in energy and environment, agribusiness, financial services, and life sciences, Calgary is also the country’s ultimate host city, with a recent $1-billion investment in meetings and events infrastructure.

The largest convention destination in Western Canada, Calgary’s easy-to-explore worlds of history and culture are woven into the city’s impressive venues. Here are a few notable experiences awaiting your delegates in Calgary.





Studio Bell

Less than half a mile from the BMO Centre at Stampede Park — one of Calgary’s top convention venues, both before and after its recent $500-million expansion — Studio Bell adds another 160,000 square feet to Calgary’s event space, this time in the form of a world-class music museum.

Home to four of Canada’s music halls of fame, Studio Bell is more akin to music festival than museum: Five floors of exhibitions offer Canadian music history through sights, sounds, interactive activities, and turn-key group experiences.

Heritage Park

Canada’s largest living history museum, Heritage Park reawakens Western Canada’s past — from the 1860s through to the 1950s — across 127 lakeside acres. Guests can hop aboard a steam train, cruise on Calgary’s only paddlewheeler, explore Indigenous culture, and scope out Gasoline Alley’s vintage vehicles and automobile memorabilia. The plaza’s shops and restaurants (and saloon, lounge, and confectionery) make Heritage Park an all-interests, all-occasions spot.

Glenbow Museum

Connected to the Calgary TELUS Convention Centre, the Glenbow Museum is poised to become one of the world’s best and most accessible museums. Slated for reopening in late 2026, Glenbow will offer the largest public art collection in Western Canada — all eight floors free and open to the public — plus a theater, rooftop terrace, and restaurant. The visionary structure will cement the TELUS Convention Centre as Canada’s go-to venue for accessible art and culture.

Fort Calgary

In 1875, Canada’s North-West Mounted Police, better known as “Mounties,” built Fort Calgary on the confluence of the Bow and Elbow Rivers — and on the traditional territory of the peoples of Treaty 7. The city’s birthplace is now a 40-acre park where visitors can discover the history of Treaty 7, explore replica 1888 barracks, and take audio tours narrated by Indigenous voices. Special exhibitions and events are routinely on offer in 6,000 square feet of indoor space, all just a 10-minute walk from downtown.

Tourism Calgary can assist your group in finding the perfect venues, offsite programs and more, ensuring you and your delegates have a five-star meeting experience. Get started at visitcalgary.com.