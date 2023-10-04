People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Louise Bang and Diana Plazas-Trowbridge

Marriott International has appointed Louise Bang as their new chief sales and marketing officer for the Caribbean and Latin America. Previously, she served as regional vice president of sales and distribution for the region. Bang will be responsible for driving growth and revenue for the region and will lead consumer-facing strategies, including sales, marketing, public relations, brand management, and the Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program. She succeeds Diana Plazas-Trowbridge, who was promoted to the role of senior vice president and global brand leader and will now oversee Marriott International’s select service brands globally.

Lauren Hyps

The Lee County Visitor and Convention Bureau, known as Fort Myers Islands, Beaches and Neighborhoods, has named Lauren Hyps as its new national sales manager, Midwest. She will be responsible for promoting the Fort Myers’ Islands, Beaches and Neighborhoods as a group travel and meetings destination to the MICE markets in the Midwestern U.S. region. Hyps worked at VISIT Milwaukee for 15 years, most recently as associate director of sales.

Ryan Bonifas

Oak View Group (OVG), the new operators of Grand River Center, appointed Ryan Bonifas as general manager for the Grand River Center Convention Center in Dubuque, Iowa. Bonifas has 15 years of experience as a venue and event industry executive. He most recently served as director of venue and events at the East Montgomery County Improvement District. In his new role, Bonifas will lead the OVG staff and continue to grow the city’s national and regional convention business. He will also help develop new opportunities for the Grand River Center, including enhancing the overall guest experience and increasing food and beverage options.