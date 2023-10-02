Elevate Your Meeting With Stylish, Affordable Turn-Key Solutions

Take your meeting to the next level with this unique campus of up-scale boutique spaces and inspired ready to go meeting solutions. And, save up to $1,000,000 with our decorative chandeliers and built-in programmable lights, a cool collection of décor and stylish furniture with any type of seating you can imagine. It’s easy, affordable and authentically you.

Pacific Ballroom – Amazing savings up to $1,000,000

There’s nothing cookie cutter about this ballroom. Have it your way. The room changes its shape, size, and atmosphere to meet your needs. With the moveable ceiling truss system suspended over 45,000 square feet, you can raise or lower the event center’s entire ceiling to achieve the look you want. It’s ideal for a banquet of more than 3,200 or reception for 5,000.

The Cove

Swanky is the word for the Cove, with its six crystal chandeliers that hang from the concrete ceiling over the entryway giving the area pizazz. The concrete pillars, walls and ceiling of the underpass are decorated with light fixtures designed to look like barnacles, fabricated by the same designers who worked on Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas. For more drama there’s the decorative starfish and other marine motifs on the ceilings, walls and pillars. More than 110 LED stage and pinpoint lights help create the under-the-pier fantasy scene.

Terrace Plaza

The Plaza captivates with its glowing geometric installations, modular seating, outdoor firepits and aquatic centerpiece. The Terrace accommodates more than 900 for a banquet, and a reception for 1,600.

Beverly O’Neill Theatre

This intimate, elegant theater has just 825 seats arranged in a half circle around a thrust stage, so everybody feels engaged. The décor is decidedly chic, especially the lobby chandelier.

Top of the Lot

Talking about sitting on top of the world. Do just that on this roof top venue ideal for all types of events, be it a beach-themed party, or sophisticated soiree at night. There’s a 360-degree view of downtown Long Beach’s city lights. The sky is the limit with this hipster spot that can hold 9,700.

Contact us today to plan your next meeting.