Host your next meeting From the Heart in Kansas City

Did you know that Kansas City is known as the heart of America? Within a three-hour flight from each coast and many major hubs—all arriving at a new, state-of-the-art single terminal at Kansas City International Airport (MCI)—it’s certainly a centrally located meeting choice.

But once you discover the convenience, accessibility, and just plain warmth of Kansas City, you’ll find that heart means a whole lot more than that.

Your meeting needs all in one place

The Kansas City Convention & Entertainment Facilities offers 388,000 square feet of column-free exhibit space; 48 state-of-the-art meeting rooms; a more than 46,000 square foot Grand Ballroom; an outdoor plaza and more. So your every meeting, gala, or trade show need can be met under one roof.

Everything feels connected because it is

From the convention center, an always-free ride on the Wi-Fi-enabled KC Streetcar will carry your attendees through downtown attractions and neighborhoods. And coming in 2025, the Main Street extension will add 16 additional stops.

The city’s heartbeat is right Downtown

Many top hotels in the walkable convention district have been recently updated for the very latest in comfort for your attendees. And between meetings, guests will feel welcomed—and inspired—by locals doing what they do best. They might get a taste of KC barbecue, catch a game or show at the T-Mobile Center, or enjoy some live music at a bar in the Crossroads Arts District, just to name a few possibilities.