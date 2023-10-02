Jennifer Collins | PCMA Member Spotlight

How has your career developed as a result of being a PCMA member? Highlight specific resources and benefits that have helped you achieve your goals.

I’ve had the opportunity to support PCMA by delivering live educational webinars such as a series on “Building Change Agent Events,” which taught principles on building transformative events. I’ve also participated in Community Conversations with Independent Event Organizers where there are great resources and information sharing, which was especially critical during the pandemic. Giving back to our industry is also very important to me, which is why I joined the PCMA Legacy Society to give a gift in support of our emerging and future event professionals and leaders.

Why would you tell others it’s important to be involved in PCMA?

If learning from your peers, sharing your expertise, sourcing valuable suppliers, and being inspired to transform your events are important to you, then you can’t afford not to get involved with PCMA. It will deliver that and more.

What first led you to becoming involved with PCMA?

Attending Convening Leaders is what led me to being involved with PCMA. The strength of the education, networking, and opportunities to experience new activations (and great cities) made the time spent worthwhile. I also appreciated the concept of ‘sharing the wealth’ in hosting CL in some great ”cold” cities in January, one of which was my hometown of Boston back in 2014.

What do you like to do in your free time?

I love the outdoors and spending as much time as I can hiking, biking, going to the beach, and traveling. I also enjoy growing Mophead hydrangea.