News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Looking for ways to do your job better — or for the latest trends in the world of work? Here’s a roundup of career-related stories selected by the editors of Convene.
Stop Trying to ‘Find’ Your Passion — There’s a Better Way to Love What You Do
“Find your passion!” Whether we hear it from our parents, teachers, bosses, or college commencement speakers, this injunction is woven into the fabric of our culture. It is well-intended and meant to inspire. But is it good advice? Recognizing that interests are malleable and can be developed can make us more resilient, open, and creative, suggests Scientific American.
Workplace Bullies Come in Four Distinct ‘Types.’ Here’s How to Deal With Each of Them
In Salon, Megan Carle, author of Walk Away to Win: A Playbook to Combat Workplace Bullying, shares what workplace bullying is and isn’t, why it’s so insidious, and how to create a plan for making space between you and the bully and getting your professional life back on track. And while bullies thrive on making their marks feel incompetent and off balance, Carle says, “It’s not your fault. Don’t suffer in silence.”
The Difference Between Idle Time and Downtime at Work (and Why It Matters)
When we refer to working 40 hours a week, are we really working 40 hours — or are we waiting on colleagues to respond to emails, chatting with coworkers, and wasting away in meetings for a sizable chunk of that time? There are simply some hours that aren’t true work hours, even if they occur during the workday. Times like that are known as idle time or downtime — but there’s a difference between the two, according to Lifehacker, and knowing that difference can actually help you work smarter.
Want to Make a Good Impression on Your Zoom Call? These Are the Best Backgrounds to Use, According to a New Study
Those looking to impress on their next video call should opt for a background of houseplants or bookcases, say the authors of a new study who analyzed reactions to different scenes and discovered those two options made people appear more trustworthy and competent than those who use a novelty image or average living space. Forbes has more.