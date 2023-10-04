News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

When we refer to working 40 hours a week, are we really working 40 hours — or are we waiting on colleagues to respond to emails, chatting with coworkers, and wasting away in meetings for a sizable chunk of that time? There are simply some hours that aren’t true work hours, even if they occur during the workday. Times like that are known as idle time or downtime — but there’s a difference between the two, according to Lifehacker, and knowing that difference can actually help you work smarter.