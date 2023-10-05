Keeping Digital Events Relevant

Some event management students' believe that virtual events are "outdated," teacher reports. PCMA’s Catalyst Community offered their ideas on how teacher could learn more.

Author: Convene Editors

PCMA’s Catalyst community offers members a platform to ask each other questions, share ideas, or, as the website says, “communicate and collaborate.” Here’s a sampling from a recent Catalyst discussion.

“I learned from my course evaluation that some students in my event management course think virtual events/meetings are outdated and don’t see the point of learning about them,” Shinyong “Shawn” Jung, DES, assistant professor at Purdue University, wrote on the PCMA Catalyst forum. “I have my own opinion, but how would you respond from an industry perspective?” In the thread, he offered his thoughts: “I believe that teaching [students] about event planning with up-to-date technological advancements should be more focused on emphasizing why [digital event planning] remains a necessary and relevant skill in the post-pandemic era.”

That’s an interesting assessment from the students, since their generation is so connected. I suggest contacting a sample of these students and obtaining their views directly. This could be valuable data about the true state of virtual vs. in-person meetings.

— Chaz Papa, CMP, DES, CEO, Eventive Solutions LLC

I am going to start asking students I encounter the same question for my own personal understanding, because I am overly convinced, before and always, that in-person [meetings] are best.

“Outdated” in what sense would be my question — it’s new technology, so what are they referring to?

— Yolanda Gonzalez, National Sales Director, Discover Puerto Rico

That is a great point. Connecting it from the integration of technology standpoint to planning and designing events would be the right approach, as I discuss the topic with students. What is the role of technology that enables planners to create virtual and hybrid events, and what does the future hold in this regard? Excited to observe how the industry evolves every day.

— Shinyong “Shawn” Jung

Read previous Catalyst discussions in our Catalyst Questions Archive.