People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Scott Beck

San Francisco Travel Association has named Scott Beck as its new president and CEO. Beck succeeds Joe D’Alessandro, who will retire in December after nearly 18 years leading the destination marketing organization. Beck will join the organization on Oct. 30. He currently serves as president and CEO of Destination Toronto.

Scott Pauli

The Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau (HVCB) has appointed Scott Pauli as executive director for the Island of Hawaii Visitors Bureau (IHVB), an island chapter of HVCB. In this role, Pauli will oversee IHVB’s destination marketing in the United States and support international marketing partners in Canada, Japan, South Korea, China, and Oceania. Pauli has nearly 30 years of industry experience in the Hawaiian Islands. Previously, he served as general manager for Grand Naniloa Hotel Hilo, a Doubletree by Hilton hotel.

Nicole Peck

Clarion Events North America has appointed Nicole Peck as the executive vice president of the digital innovation portfolio, which includes Clarion’s flagship innovation brand, InsureTech Connect (ITC Vegas), and the mobile app marketing event, Mobile Apps Unlocked (MAU Vegas). Peck previously served as executive vice president of BizBash and most recently worked as vice president and general manager of Foundry Events for North America.

Poonam Mohan

Encore has hired Poonam Mohan as chief information officer. Mohan, who is based in Dallas, will lead the company’s internal technology innovation to streamline processes and solutions. Mohan joins Encore after working at American Airlines for 21 years, most recently as vice president, corporate and enterprise technology.