News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

The kinds of people you encounter in the workplace come in all shapes and sizes, though some key characters exist at most organizations. Similar to bosses, coworkers have their own unique ways of getting their jobs done and working with others, though some of their mindsets stand in the way of collaboration and productivity, making them somewhat, well, toxic. Whether they’re insecure, overly confident, or just a bad coworker, WorkLife identifies some you’ll likely encounter in your career and how to deal with them.