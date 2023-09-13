News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Looking for ways to do your job better — or for the latest trends in the world of work? Here’s a roundup of career-related stories selected by the editors of Convene.
How to Make a Real Work Friend — And Why It’s So Important
Research shows that forming connections with your coworkers is good for your career, and your overall happiness. But how do you go about making genuine connections with coworkers or other like-minded individuals in your industry? It might sound overly simplistic, says Fast Company, but a big part of building friendships is just putting yourself out there.
Four Types of Toxic Coworkers and How to Deal With Them
The kinds of people you encounter in the workplace come in all shapes and sizes, though some key characters exist at most organizations. Similar to bosses, coworkers have their own unique ways of getting their jobs done and working with others, though some of their mindsets stand in the way of collaboration and productivity, making them somewhat, well, toxic. Whether they’re insecure, overly confident, or just a bad coworker, WorkLife identifies some you’ll likely encounter in your career and how to deal with them.
You’ve Been Using LinkedIn Wrong — 5 Features You Should Be Using
Over the past few years, LinkedIn has rolled out several new features that go beyond the traditional way of using the platform for finding jobs when one is unemployed or generating leads for new business. If fully taken advantage of, these LinkedIn features and resources will help you establish your personal brand, build your career and thought leadership within your industry, and bring opportunities your way instead of you chasing them all the time. Forbes dives into them.
What Is Creative Mortification and How Can You Overcome It?
Psychologists define the term “creative mortification” as “the loss of one’s willingness to pursue a particular creative aspiration following a negative performance outcome.” If you’ve been ridiculed or criticized for a creative effort, what should you do? Berkley’s Greater Good Magazine offers some tips, including giving yourself permission to start fresh — and play and experiment.