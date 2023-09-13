Join Us in Supporting the People of Ukraine

On behalf of the global PCMA community, we stand united against war and acts of evil against innocent civilians. We support people who believe in and live in a peaceful society, and we remain resolute in driving economic good to solve complex issues.

The global business events industry is about bringing together people with purpose to lead social change that advances the quality of life for everyone. As an industry, we fully support the Ukraine nation and those who remain committed to doing whatever it takes to stem this maelstrom of violence.

Now, more than ever, the world must come together. We, as a global industry, are prepared to do more. As the Ukraine nation works to emerge from this crisis, the global PCMA community stands ready to assist in support of a renewed economy and social transformation.

Our prayers continue for all who are suffering and grieving, and it is our hope that peace will prevail quickly.

Please consider supporting the UNBROKEN Emergency Summit https://unbrokensummit.framer.website/