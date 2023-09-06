People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Sierra Coronell

Sierra Coronell has been named group sales manager at Hyatt Centric Downtown Denver. Coronell has held several positions in guest services and sales at the hotel since it opened in 2021. In her new role, Coronell will be responsible for selling guest rooms, meeting space, and other Hyatt services to customer groups.

Christina Henshall and Misty Sparks

The Reno-Sparks Convention & Visitors Authority (RSCVA) has announced the addition of two regional directors of convention sales. Christina Henshall will represent Reno Tahoe’s group events business in the Northwest U.S., while Misty Sparks will do the same in the Midwest. Both Henshall and Sparks will be responsible for selling the Reno, Sparks, and North Lake Tahoe area as a convention destination.

Henshall has worked in the hospitality industry for more than 25 years with some of the largest global and national brands, including Marriott, Hilton, and Caesars Entertainment. Henshall is based in Northern California and will oversee the territory including Northern California, Northern Nevada, Oregon, Washington, and western Canada.

Sparks has more than 20 years of experience working for brands such as Caesars Entertainment and Hyatt. Sparks is based in Ohio, where she will be responsible for booking business throughout Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.