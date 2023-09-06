News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Looking for ways to do your job better — or for the latest trends in the world of work? Here’s a roundup of career-related stories selected by the editors of Convene.
The 2-Step ‘Loci Method’ for Memorizing Absolutely Anything
Memory athletes use mnemonic strategies, specifically the method of loci or memory palace technique, to remember astonishing amounts of data. This method, which involves associating information with visual imagery in familiar spatial environments, leverages the human brain’s evolved skills in visuospatial memory and navigation. Researchers have found that, according to Big Think, with practice, even individuals with average memory capabilities can significantly improve their memory performance using this technique.
Why ‘Follow Your Passion’ Is Bad Career Advice
You’ve probably heard the expression, “Find a job that you’re passionate about; you’ll never work a day in your life.” But it’s not always true, Fast Company points out. For one, following your passion puts you at risk of burnout.
Harvard’s Arthur C. Brooks on the Secrets to Happiness at Work
Arthur C. Brooks is a bestselling author, Harvard University professor, and a widely read columnist for The Atlantic, whose writing draws from both science and philosophy and is aimed at providing insight and strategies on how we can live our best lives. He’s the co-author (with Oprah Winfrey) of the forthcoming book, Build the Life You Want: The Art and Science of Getting Happier, and he shares with Harvard Business Review his insights on why happiness is even more contagious than misery.
How to Approach Work Events When You Don’t Drink
You probably get invited to happy hours where you sit and watch your colleagues bond over drinks. Although you may feel discouraged, Forbes outlines ways to make work events easier for sober professionals, including having a substitute fizzy drink that looks like alcohol, and knowing what you’ll say when asked why you’re not drinking.