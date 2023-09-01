Indianapolis Breaks Ground on Convention Center Expansion and New Connected Hotel

Author: Jessica Poitevien

After decades of hosting some of the biggest events in the country, the Indiana Convention Center (ICC) is making room for even larger gatherings. On Aug. 1, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, Visit Indy President and CEO Leonard Hoops, and Indiana Convention Center Executive Director Andy Mallon were joined by other community leaders and stakeholders to break ground on ICC’s sixth expansion, along with construction of a new convention hotel.

The 143,500-square-foot expansion will fully redevelop the city’s former Pan Am Plaza, adding enough event space to host two citywide conventions at the same time. That plan calls for a new, 50,000-square-foot ballroom that will rank as one of the top 10 convention center ballrooms by size in the U.S. For convenient access to all areas of ICC, a new skywalk over Capitol Avenue will connect the expansion to the existing convention center.

The new Signia by Hilton hotel, slated to open in 2026, will play a key role in accommodating the increase in attendees in tandem with ICC’s future jump in event capacity. This 40-story, convention-focused property will add 800 rooms to Indianapolis’ hotel inventory. Once open, more than 5,500 hotel rooms will directly connect to ICC via climate-controlled skywalks — that’s more convention center-connected hotel rooms than any other city in the U.S.

“This latest expansion and hotel addition will keep Indianapolis at the top of everyone’s list when it comes to the perfect host venue — and city,” Mayor Hogsett said.





More Developments

The ICC expansion, also due for completion in 2026, and the Signia by Hilton are not the only exciting developments coming to Indy in the next few years. In 2024, the Indianapolis Cultural Trail is expected to expand its reach, encompassing larger stretches that will more easily connect downtown, including the ICC, to culturally significant sites like the Madam C.J. Walker Legacy Center.

Meanwhile, in 2025, the space southwest of the convention center is expected to welcome a new 20,000-seat stadium, along with new retail and office space, apartments, and a boutique hotel as part of a $1-billion development of Eleven Park. 2025 will also see a major upgrade of the historic City Market, a project that will make the facility more pedestrian-friendly as well as add a 10,500-square-foot glass enclosure that will create more event and entrepreneurial space.

To keep up with the latest updates in Indianapolis or to start planning your next event in the Crossroads of America, head to visitindy.com/meetings.