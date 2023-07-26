People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Herschel Herndon

The Massachusetts Convention Center Authority (MCCA) has hired Hershel Herndon as chief diversity officer. In his new position, Herndon will shape and sustain efforts that advance a diverse, equitable, and inclusive culture across the organization. Herndon most recently served as chief diversity officer for Thrivent, a Fortune 500 not-for-profit financial services organization. Since 2012, he has led a consulting firm offering strategic guidance focused on global diversity and inclusion, market development, and community engagement.

Krista Parry

Visit Salt Lake (VSL) has named Krista Parry as its chief development officer. In this newly established role, Parry will assume responsibility of pioneering new models for growth, including diversifying VSL’s memberships and partnerships and building strategic alliances. Parry has more than 20 years of experience working in the tourism industry and served as one of the few female senior executives in the ski resort industry at Park City Resort and Powdr.

Carolyn Horton and Karen Donatelli

Omni Amelia Island Resort has announced the appointments of Carolyn Horton, CMP, and Karen Donatelli to its sales team. Horton will serve as director of sales. She has more than 25 years of experience in the hospitality industry and has held numerous leadership roles in high end hotels and resorts with a focus on catering, conventions, and group sales.

Karen Donatelli has been named director, national accounts. She has worked in the hotel industry for more than 20 years, with the last six being at Omni Hotels & Resorts. She first joined Omni in 2017 as the first hire at the Omni Hotel at the Battery Atlanta and proceeded to open the property in 2018. Donatelli then transferred to Omni Louisville Hotel as national sales manager in 2022.

Mariya Baker and Raelyn Cardwell

Louisville Tourism has named Mariya Baker as its new director of sales within the convention development team. She will oversee a team of sales directors and managers in addition to growing trade, business, and commercial markets and maintaining legacy accounts. Baker most recently served as director of meeting and convention sales with Explore Branson.

Raelyn Cardwell has joined the convention development team as a convention sales manager. She will work with groups requiring peak hotel room nights of 300 or less in various market segments. Cardwell started her hospitality career in operations until her promotion to market sales and group housing coordinator for White Lodging at the Whiskey Row Hotel Collection. She has since held similar roles at the Holiday Inn Louisville Downtown and the Candlewood Suites Louisville North/Clarksville.