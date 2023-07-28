Cleveland’s Convention Center Gets a Noteworthy Upgrade

Author: Jessica Poitevien

Cleveland has long established itself as a dynamic destination with prime venues for meetings and events of all sizes, plus plenty of entertainment pulsing throughout the city. And with extensive renovations and expansions slated for the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland, the city’s convention package will soon be bigger and better than ever before.

Upcoming Upgrades

After a $49-million investment, the Global Center for Health Innovation (GCHI) will become part of the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland (HCCC). The 120,000-square-foot GCHI will be outfitted with flexible meeting room space, an elevated outdoor terrace, and an expanded junior ballroom. The ADA-compliant complex will also complete several infrastructure improvements, including the addition of new escalators, stairs, and restrooms.

By incorporating GCHI into the convention center, HCCC’s meeting space will expand from 410,000 square feet to approximately 553,000 square feet — a more-than 30-percent increase. This means meeting planners can look forward to even more options and flexibility at the HCCC.





Beyond the Boardroom

One of the greatest strengths of HCCC is its central location, with nearly 5,000 hotel rooms within walking distance, and the access it gives to event-goers looking to explore the city. Just steps away from HCCC are more than 50 restaurants that represent a wide array of cuisines. Some local favorites include Cleveland-style barbecue from Mabel’s BBQ, fresh oysters from Alley Cat, and upscale sushi from GOMA.

For edutainment, attendees can head to the nearby Great Lakes Science Center for exhibits on medicine, space exploration, and Cleveland’s maritime history. Meanwhile, music lovers can’t miss the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, where they’ll find an extensive collection of music memorabilia, including John Lennon’s guitar and gold chains from Jam Master Jay, one of the world’s most influential hip-hop artists.

Sports fans can get their fix with a visit to the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, where they can watch the Cleveland Monsters tear up the ice at a hockey game or the Cleveland Cavaliers hoop it up against the opposing team. The arena also hosts concerts from some of the biggest names in music.

No matter what activities attendees choose, they have plenty of choices when it comes to their hotel accommodations, all within easy reach of the convention center, as well as Cleveland’s nightlife, entertainment, and buzzing food scene.