PCMA APAC Labs – Recap on Future of Work: Impact of AI on the Workforce

What is the Future of Work?
How does Artificial Intelligence affect our workforce in the business events industry?
Technology and digitisation are rapidly changing the way we work. The accelerated adoption of technology during pandemic has impacted the work-life balance perspective of the workforce. AI has the potential to revolutionise the way we work, help with the talent shortage crisis (maybe), but also raises questions about job displacement and re-skilling.
Based on the sharing we have heard from our expert speakers in the realms of Future of Work and AI, we have gather the key insights and summarised them using SPARK – The AI Tool by Eventprofs, for Eventprofs.
THE RESULT: Key Insights on Future of Work and AI in Business Events Industry gathered from Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney
This Venn diagram below visually showcases how certain key insights are unique to each main topic presented by our expert speakers, while others are shared and emphasise the close relationship between “Future of Work” and “Artificial Intelligence” in shaping the future of our workforce.
Hear from our participants on their thoughts and how they used SPARK:
“SPARK is an amazing tool for business events!”
Karen Bolinger, Interim Chief Executive Officer, Destination Gold Coast
“SPARK saves me valuable time!”
Ethan Ng, Managing Partner, MET Communications
“SPARK is highly commendable.”
Senthil Kumar, Account Manager, Sarcon
