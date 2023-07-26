PCMA APAC Labs – Recap on Future of Work: Impact of AI on the Workforce

THE RESULT: Key Insights on Future of Work and AI in Business Events Industry gathered from Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney

This Venn diagram below visually showcases how certain key insights are unique to each main topic presented by our expert speakers, while others are shared and emphasise the close relationship between “Future of Work” and “Artificial Intelligence” in shaping the future of our workforce.

In the circle labeled “Future of Work“, several key insights are presented, including:

Rapid Change | Work-Life Balance | Anti-Work Movement | Inclusivity & Diversity | Upskilling & Reskilling

In the circle labeled “Artificial Intelligence,” the following key insights are highlighted:

AI Applications | Generative AI | Personalisation via AI | Increase of Productivity & Efficiency | Legal Implications

The overlapping area of the Venn diagram represents the intersection between “Future of Work” and “Artificial Intelligence”. In this shared region, the following insights are present, demonstrating the correlation between the two topics:

Impact of AI on Jobs | New Job Roles | Importance of AI Skills | Adaptability of Technology