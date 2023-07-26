PCMA APAC Labs – Recap on Future of Work: Impact of AI on the Workforce


What is the Future of Work?
How does Artificial Intelligence affect our workforce in the business events industry?

Technology and digitisation are rapidly changing the way we work. The accelerated adoption of technology during pandemic has impacted the work-life balance perspective of the workforce. AI has the potential to revolutionise the way we work, help with the talent shortage crisis (maybe), but also raises questions about job displacement and re-skilling.

Based on the sharing we have heard from our expert speakers in the realms of Future of Work and AI, we have gather the key insights and summarised them using SPARK – The AI Tool by Eventprofs, for Eventprofs.

THE RESULT: Key Insights on Future of Work and AI in Business Events Industry gathered from Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney

This Venn diagram below visually showcases how certain key insights are unique to each main topic presented by our expert speakers, while others are shared and emphasise the close relationship between “Future of Work” and “Artificial Intelligence” in shaping the future of our workforce.

Hear from our participants on their thoughts and how they used SPARK:

“SPARK is an amazing tool for business events!”

“I wish I had discovered it sooner when I was crafting a session description from scratch last week. I dropped my content into SPARK, and it effortlessly outperformed my copy!”
Karen Bolinger, Interim Chief Executive Officer, Destination Gold Coast

“SPARK saves me valuable time!”

“As a marketer for business events, SPARK saves me valuable time by swiftly extracting key takeaways from lengthy videos, summarising and transforming them into engaging LinkedIn posts. This allows me to focus on the aspects that require a human touch.”

Ethan Ng, Managing Partner, MET Communications

“SPARK is highly commendable.”

“I am optimistic that it will greatly facilitate the work of event professionals, enabling us to enhance our efficiency and effectiveness significantly.”
Senthil Kumar, Account Manager, Sarcon
Watch the full on-demand webinar recording here

What’s next for you?

Your Access to SPARK

Embrace the challenge of adopting new AI technology for the human connections you create!

SPARK is now available for immediate access to:

  • PCMA Members;
  • CEMA Members;
  • PCMA APAC Labs – Future of Work attendees;
  • APAC webinar – Project SPARK attendees.

If you missed out on our events or webinars, you can still register to get into the waitlist for free SPARK access.

Join the wailist
Log in to SPARK

Join PCMA APAC Community!

Here are the things that you can do now to tap into our resources:

1) Accelerate your career and make meaningful connections with PCMA!

PCMA is your professional community – connecting you with a powerful network of business events professionals for learning, career advancement and business connections.

Join the 6,000 professional & student members and 100,000+ business event stakeholders across North America, APAC, EMEA, and LATAM.

View Membership Benefits

2) Follow us on Linkedin

Follow PCMA APAC on LinkedIn for the latest industry news, research, and events in APAC.

Follow us on Linkedin
July 26, 2023

Become a Member

Get premium access to provocative executive-level education, face-to-face networking and business intelligence.

Join PCMA