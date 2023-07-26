News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Getting laid off can be a traumatic event, but a little bit of preparation can go a long way. Harvard Business Review outlines four ways to get started: 1) Update your resume and LinkedIn profile regularly. 2) Develop a list of your own top values. 3) Get your finances in order. 4) Divorce your personal and work data. The more prepared you are, the less impactful the layoff will be on your mental health and finances — and the easier it will be to find a new job.