News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Looking for ways to do your job better — or for the latest trends in the world of work? Here’s a roundup of career-related stories selected by the editors of Convene.
How Career Advancement Looks Different for Gen Z
Younger workers are entering a workforce that looks vastly different from what previous generations encountered. Many are starting their first full-time jobs in remote or hybrid arrangements, and have so far missed out on regular social interactions with higher-ups and others with more experience. That, according to WorkLife, is causing their paths for promotions and career advancement to also look different.
How to Deal With Frustrating Coworkers When Working Remotely
Want to get ahead at work? Try developing meaningful relationships with coworkers. Unfortunately, building those relationships isn’t easy. A Gallup study, reports Fast Company,found that 60 percent of people said they felt emotionally detached at work. Post-pandemic work norms and fewer opportunities for in-person collaboration can lead you to dislike or even hate your colleagues, says one networking expert.
The Anxiety of Being Replaced by AI
In recent years, as headlines about robots stealing human jobs have proliferated — and as generative AI tools have quickly become more accessible — some workers are feeling anxious about their futures and whether their skills will be relevant to the labor market in years to come. Now, says BBC Worklife, according to career coaches and HR experts, although some anxiety is understandable, employees need to focus on what they can control.
Worried About Impending Layoffs?
Getting laid off can be a traumatic event, but a little bit of preparation can go a long way. Harvard Business Review outlines four ways to get started: 1) Update your resume and LinkedIn profile regularly. 2) Develop a list of your own top values. 3) Get your finances in order. 4) Divorce your personal and work data. The more prepared you are, the less impactful the layoff will be on your mental health and finances — and the easier it will be to find a new job.