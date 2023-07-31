PCMA APAC Labs – The Industry Catalyst for Business Event Professionals

PCMA APAC Labs on the Future of Work: Impact of AI on the Workforce concluded on a high note in June. The session brought together professionals from diverse industries, fostering active participation, questioning, and idea exchange on how AI is transforming work, including a hands-on experience using Spark, igniting excitement and curiosity on its immense potential.
The Labs received overwhelmingly positive feedback emphasising the needs of such avenues that can serve as a catalyst to gather like-minded professionals, inspire industry exploration, and fuel innovation, together, for the benefit of business events industry.
Here is a categorical summary of the feedback on PCMA APAC Labs:
Hear from our Labs participants on their valuable experiences and insights gained:
“Discovering AI’s impact was eye-opening. Project Spark excites me with time-saving efficiency, benefiting juniors and streamlining solutions for seniors. PCMA Labs offers opportunities to reconnect, learn, and explore AI’s potential.”
– Karine Koh, Managing Director, Asia & Oceania, ARHT
“I can imagine using Spark in our workflow as part of our daily tasks eventually. It was nice to know what is available out there and PCMA Labs condensing a variety of useful information about AI together makes it easier for us in the community to absorb it.”
– Jane Saunders, Director Of Operations, MCI Hong Kong & Macau
“AI is here to stay, and it will continue to improve our work and lives. While Spark has the potential to improve my workflow, deeper exploration of real-life applications is necessary. The knowledgeable speakers at the Labs pleasantly surprised me with their in-depth dive, providing clear real-life examples of AI and interesting tools for practical use.
– Eric Chew, Digital Director & Account Director, Agenda Consulting
“PCMA Labs offers practical guidance on utilizing AI for industry benefits, emphasizing the importance of human touch and reducing workload while enabling deeper content refinement.”
– Erica Seo, Director, Business Strategy – APAC / Managing Director, George P Johnson Experience Marketing
“Today’s session highlighted the potential of AI technology in our industry, urging us to embrace new tools and skills for improved productivity. PCMA Labs provide a valuable opportunity to connect with knowledgeable professionals and enhance the events landscape.”
– Zarina Othman, Head of Operations, Asia, European Society of Medical Oncology
“Today’s session was an informative and eye-opening experience, providing clarity on AI and its opportunities. PCMA Labs showcased Spark’s potential in the MICE industry from vetting legal contracts to crafting emails and agenda. We are exceptionally happy to partner with PCMA on the series of PCMA labs to get together with industry partners.”
– Genevieve Lim, Director – MICE Management, Marina Bay Sands
“The interactive session on Project Spark and its transformative power in the field of event management was truly eye-opening. The energy in the room was fantastic, and the diverse global audience made it an enriching experience. Kudos to the moderator and speakers for an exceptional session.”
– David Blansfield, Executive Vice President, Northstar
“Today’s session was enriching, bringing together professional from diverse industries providing different perspectives. I was impressed with the quality of the content Spark generated, and happy to be able to meet and exchange experiences with fellow educators.”
– Jeslin Wee, Senior Education Specialist, Ngee Ann Polytechnic
“It’s exciting to know that there are readily available AI technologies for us to utilize. I am thrilled by Spark’s potential and its ability to save us a significant amount of time. Timely topic for us, and fantastic networking opportunities to reconnect with my PCMA colleagues.”
– Julie McGraw, Managing Director, GEMS Event Management Australia
“AI is not going to replace us; it enhances productivity and lets us focus on more important tasks. It’s interesting to see Spark’s capabilities in generating content, and its recap video feature is especially intriguing for me to capture information.”
– William Gunner, Senior Event Producer, Lateral Events
“It’s amazing to realize the potential of AI in enhancing efficiency. I even created a task list to use Spark that can improve my team’s productivity. My first PCMA Labs experience was fantastic – great topics and terrific networking opportunities with like-minded professionals.”
– Kym De Britt, Chief Executive Officer, Australian Dental Association
“AI is the way forward for every industry, and it’s wonderful to witness Spark’s potential in my workflow to make my day-to-day work easier. I thoroughly enjoyed my experience at PCMA Labs, catching up with familiar faces, and networking with peers from the industry.”
– Emma Scown, Strategic Experiences Consultant, Salesforce
PCMA Labs is a sandbox for event organisers, marketers, event managers, and event strategists.
Explore business events industry trends and pain points in a safe environment where you will be challenged to think out of the box, where the seemingly impossible may be possible with collective wisdom and action.
Who should attend?
Event Organisers | Agency Leaders | Association Leaders | Event Strategists | Event Managers | Event Marketers | Marketers
Build trusted, peer-to-peer relationships and be part of a community that innovates and shapes the future of our industry.