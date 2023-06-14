People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Ruben Perez

Velas Resorts, with properties located across Mexico, has named Ruben Perez as regional sales director – Southwest for meetings and incentives. Perez is based in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Before joining Velas Resorts, Perez served as senior director of sales and services for Discover Denton, Texas, where he was responsible for promoting Denton to travel and meeting buyers nationwide.

Tracy Solly

Tracy Solly has been named the new director of sales and marketing at Trump National Doral Miami. Solly, who has more than 20 years of experience in hospitality, previously worked as a consultant for independent luxury hospitality brands through her company, The Luxury Compass. She also served as the Vice President of the West Orange Chamber of Commerce.

Stephen Chavez

Level Hotels & Furnished Suites has hired Stephen Chavez as its director of sales for all Southern California properties. Chavez has more than 20 years of experience working in the hotel industry and has worked with Joie de Vivre, Wydnham, and more. In his new role, Chavez will oversee three locations in Downtown Los Angeles, one in Long Beach, and a new location in Hollywood.