News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Lessons Learned From the Great Resignation, as We Usher in the ‘Big Stay’
Labor shortages led companies to rethink not only who they bring in, but also who they promote and how they can upskill current employees — one silver lining of the great resignation, which is now giving way for a new era called the “big stay,” according to WorkLife. GIF above created using AI via Kaiber.
How LGBTQ+ Gen Z Graduates Can Find an Inclusive Employer: ‘Use All the Tools You Have’
During Pride Month, Andrew McCaskill, a career expert at LinkedIn, shares advice with PinkNews on how LGBTQ+ Gen Z grads beginning their careers can find an inclusive employer.
Are You Unwittingly Sabotaging Your Career?
Career mistakes have a cost. Forbes offers recommendations on how to avoid them or at least mitigate their impact, including this gem from a career expert about making your next move: “You should be running toward something, not running away from something.”
The New Age of Hiring: AI Is Changing the Game for Job Seekers
An array of online tools — such as resume-boosting software that improves keyword-matching and generative AI platforms that draft cover letters — are helping applicants avoid HR’s “no” pile, the point of no return. CNET has more on how AI is changing the hiring landscape.