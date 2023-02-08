People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Theresa Belpulsi and Melissa A. Riley

Destination DC has announced a number of recent appointments, including the promotion of Theresa Belpulsi to the role of senior vice president, tourism, sports, visitor services. Belpulsi is a 20-year veteran of Destination DC and when she joined the team in 2002, she quickly began leading tourism sales for the organization. In her new role, her department is responsible for attracting more international visitors, group leisure and student travelers, and professional, amateur, and collegiate sporting events. Her team also provides visitor services.

Melissa A. Riley has been named senior vice president, convention sales and services. Riley has been part of Destination DC for more than 20 years, serving as national sales manager, senior national sales manager, and director of convention sales during her time with the organization. In her new role, she will lead a team of 25 convention sales and services professionals.

Ellen Davis

The U.S. Travel Association has appointed Ellen Davis as its executive vice president of business strategy and industry engagement. Davis is the first addition to the executive team since Geoff Freeman was named CEO in 2022. In her role, Davis will be responsible for driving industry engagement, shaping the association’s event strategy, and both developing and executing a plan to generate the resources necessary to support U.S. Travel’s expanding advocacy efforts and modern association benefit offerings. Davis joins U.S. Travel from the Consumer Brands Association. Prior to that, she spent 17 years with the National Retail Federation.

Heather Johnston

Visit Dana Point has named Heather Johnston as executive director. Johnston will lead Visit Dana Point’s marketing team in promoting the California destination to group, business, and leisure travelers. Johnston has worked in the hospitality industry for more than 25 years, with experience in destination management, brand development, and organizational management. Most recently, she served as the manager of hospitality marketing at Mammoth Mountain, where she oversaw marketing and communication programs for six lodging properties.