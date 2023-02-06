The Transformation of Business Events

For the CMP Series/cover story in our January/February issue, Convene examines how a handful of organizations are incorporating lessons learned from the ways the pandemic affected their audiences, stakeholders, and members into their go-forward strategies — and how they continue to transform (or at least tweak) themselves and their events. Find links to our series of stories below.

After reading these stories, you can earn one clock hour of CMP certification by visiting the Convene CMP Series page to answer questions about them. If the questions are not yet posted, please be patient and return at another time.

The Certified Meeting Professional (CMP) is a registered trademark of the Events Industry Council.