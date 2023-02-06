The Transformation of Business Events

For the CMP Series/cover story in our January/February issue, Convene examines how a handful of organizations are incorporating lessons learned from the ways the pandemic affected their audiences, stakeholders, and members into their go-forward strategies — and how they continue to transform (or at least tweak) themselves and their events. Find links to our series of stories below.
AMDA’s Journey to Meeting Back In Person
The Society for Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine's annual conference has undergone several transformations since 2020. Here's what the society's meetings manager, Kristin Pichon, has learned about her members as a result.
Medical Society Finds Success by Getting Uncomfortable
After taking a chance on a new format during the pandemic, The Aesthetic Society is reaping the rewards of taking more risks with its annual conference in 2023.
How Short-Term Activations Can Create Lasting Positive Change
A growing number of destinations seeking to create community experiences since the pandemic are looking at Better Block's neighborhood pop-up projects.
Breaking Through the Mindset of Digital vs. In-person Events
It's time to experiment more with hybrid meeting formats, says Annalisa Ponchia Baccara, director of international congress development at AIM Group International.
Finding the ‘Sweet Spot’ for Anesthesiologist Group’s Annual Meeting
In November 2020, the American Society of Anesthesiologists took its annual meeting entirely online. Here's what its digital event strategy looks like now.
Science Group’s Hybrid Meetings Improve Access, Affordability
The Genetics Society of America's hybrid format, pricing structure, and content strategy gives global participants a chance to share the science.
Acquisition of a Fan Expo Opens Doors for Nonprofit
When Pop Culture Classroom's main fundraising event, Denver Comic Con, was acquired by Informa Connect in 2021, it freed up the organization to focus on its primary mission.