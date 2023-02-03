Medical Society Finds Success by Getting Uncomfortable

Convene editors reached out to a handful of organizations to see how they are incorporating lessons learned from the ways the pandemic affected their audiences, stakeholders, and members into their go-forward strategies. This is one in a series of stories from the January/February issue of Convene.

In July 2021, when Convene checked in with the team behind The Aesthetic Meeting — the annual event of The Aesthetic Society and The Aesthetic Surgery Education and Research Foundation — they had just successfully pulled off their first-ever hybrid program. Held online and in person in Miami Beach over five days, the 2021 meeting attracted 714 attendees on site and 515 online, a mix of plastic surgeons and health-care providers in aesthetics, plus medical students, residents, and fellows. At the time, the Aesthetic Society made the decision to offer both formats at the same registration price to afford attendees more flexibility if they changed their minds about whether to attend in person or virtually, as well as to give themselves enough financial bandwidth to produce a high-quality digital experience.

“The value of our education is the same and we did not want to diminish that by offering lower fees for virtual participation,” Executive Director Sue Dykema, CAE, told Convene at the time. “My dream would be for everyone to adopt that pricing model. People tend to think virtual should be ‘less expensive,’ but the cost to offer virtual is above and beyond normal audiovisual expense and adds cost for the organizer.”

When Convene contacted The Aesthetic Society again in December 2022, that hybrid format had staying power — equal pricing and all. The Aesthetic Meeting 2022 was held in San Diego and online April 20-24, and the team plans to keep it going in 2023, but with a few tweaks from the first iteration. For example, to better serve the needs of its audience, The Aesthetic Society has removed exhibitors entirely from the online experience to focus on “pure content,” said Kathleen McClemmy, CMP, the society’s director of meetings. Engagement from the online audience has waned, she added, so her team plans to watch closely in 2023 to see what changes they can make to encourage more participation.