News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

I ‘Missed the Watercooler Talk’: 3 Women on WFH, RTO, and Trying to Find the Perfect Balance
As the debate over the merits of in-person versus remote work continues to rage in companies and cities throughout the U.S., one thing has become painstakingly clear: There is no right answer. CNBC has more on the ongoing struggle facing today’s workers.
How to Tell Your Boss “No” When They Ask You to Take on More Work
Saying “no” to your boss is never easy, but saying “yes” to everything can impact your professional and personal well-being. The next time your boss asks you to take on even more work, Fast Company suggests three tactics to say no, respectfully: review your current project list, be proactive about what might need to go, and offer the opportunity to someone else.
Social Jetlag: How to Recover and Reconnect
If you’re not feeling quite like yourself, you’re in good company. Many people are feeling disoriented, exhausted, and disconnected. Think of this as social jetlag, suggests Forbes — and consider how you can re-orient in the new landscape.
The U.S. Lags Behind Other Countries in Work-Life Balance. But These 10 States Might Offer Better Burnout Prevention
A new report by employment services company Remote analyzed work-life balance by state, looking at factors such as annual leave, minimum wage, healthcare access, happiness score, average working hours, and LGBTQ+ inclusivity. Fortune shares the top 10 states for work-life balance in 2023. Spoiler alert: Connecticut tops the list.