People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Michael Woody

Visit Seattle has named Michael Woody as senior vice president, community engagement and public affairs, effective Jan. 3. In this role, Woody will lead the development and execution of Visit Seattle’s community engagement initiatives with the organization’s 700-plus partners and sponsors. He will be Visit Seattle’s government liaison with the City of Seattle, King County, the State of Washington, and other municipalities. Woody will also oversee the organization’s public affairs and advocacy, partnership and destination services, and data and research teams. Woody previously worked at Visit Galveston, where he served as chief tourism officer.

Jennifer Roddie and Louise Watson

The Scottish Event Campus (SEC) has announced the promotion of Jennifer Roddie as senior sales manager and lead bid strategist. She has been at the SEC since 2015, previously working as international sales manager. In this newly created role, Roddie will work with the venue’s associations teams to build on its existing accomplishments.

Louise Watson has joined the SEC as association sales manager. She previously worked at In Conference, where she served as senior project manager on several international and domestic conferences.

Amy Sirmons

The ART Hotel Denver, Curio Collection by Hilton has appointed Amy Sirmons as its new director of sales and marketing. She will lead the sales and marketing teams and maximize opportunities for leisure, business, and group travelers. Most recently, she helped launch the Hamilton Alpharetta, Curio Collection by Hilton in 2021.