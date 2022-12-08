News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
Rejected for a Job? Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Let It Get You Down
A study by the employment search site Joblist, based on interviews with more than 1,000 people looking for jobs in the U.S., found that about one-third of applicants received as many as six to 10 rejections over the past six months. WorkLife shares how you can learn to be resilient and to not take rejections personally.
How to Become a Better, Braver Public Speaker
Addressing a crowd is the stuff of nightmares for many. These tips — including asking yourself what the people listening to you need — from The Wall Street Journal will get your presentation skills back on track.
3 Rules to Express Your Thoughts So That Everyone Will Understand You
Actor and science communicator Alan Alda shares with Big Think his three rules of three for effective and empathic communication: making no more than three points, explaining difficult ideas in three ways, and repeating key points three times.
The Pandemic Has Created Two Very Different Kinds of Workplaces. That Especially Matters for Women.
The hot labor market and the pandemic have led employers to offer better perks, including generous care policies. But that’s only one part of the story. In an economic downturn, POLITICO points out, the first thing employers cut is paid leave and child care.