Convene’s Events Industry Forecast for 2023

After a two-year COVID-induced break, Convene editors have brought back our Annual Industry Forecast as our November cover and CMP Series story, scouring through a wide variety of sources to offer the latest data and trends research on the travel, lodging, exhibitions, and event tech sectors. New this year, for obvious reasons, we’ve added the hybrid work environment to the mix.

It’s not a crystal ball by a long shot, but our hope is that whatever insights you glean from these pages will help in your calculus for near-future events. Here’s to training our eyes on what may come in 2023.

Below are links to some of the stories from the forecast. You will find the full Events Industry Forecast in our digital edition.

All illustrations by Jamie Cullen