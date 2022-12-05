5 Business Trends in 2023 That Will Impact Events

Here are the five biggest trends in business for 2023, identified in a recent Forbes article, that Convene editors believe also will impact business events. Read our full Events Industry Forecast in the Convene digital edition for November.

Accelerated digital transformation — a continuation of innovations and developments in transformative technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), the internet of things (IoT), virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR), cloud computing, blockchain, and super-fast network protocols like 5G. New solutions for augmented working, hybrid and remote working, business decision-making, and automation of manual,

routine, and creative workloads combine these technologies in ways that enable them to enhance each other.

Inflation and supply-chain insecurity — organizations should map out their entire supply chains and identify any exposure to supply and inflation risks, mitigating potential risks by becoming more self-reliant and choosing other suppliers.

Sustainability — buying trends are increasingly being driven by conscious consumers who prioritize factors such as environmental impact and sustainability when choosing who to do business with.

Immersive customer experience — while price point and quality play a part in choosing the goods and services consumers spend their money on, the keywords for 2023 are immersion and interactivity. This includes experiences with the next level of the internet — the metaverse. Brands like Adobe and Adweek are appointing chief experience officers (CXO) to make sure it is a foundational element of their strategy.

The talent challenge — the Great Resignation and quiet quitting are indicative of huge movements of talented people reassessing the impact of work and what they want out of their lives. This has put pressure on employers to make sure they are providing attractive careers, flexible hybrid work environments, and a positive work culture.