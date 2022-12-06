Staffing Shortage in Travel and Hospitality Sectors Remains an Issue

The shortage of employees in the travel and hospitality sectors was already a crisis in 2019, when Michael Dominguez, president and CEO of Associated Luxury Hotels International, told Convene that the challenge of filling open service jobs was cited as the “most impactful issue” facing the meetings and events industry.

And then came the pandemic. In October of 2022, hotel industry employment was down by nearly 400,000 jobs compared to February 2020, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. And in a survey of 200 hoteliers conducted by the American Hotels and Lodging Association (AHLA) in September, 87 percent of respondents reported they were experiencing a staffing shortage, with 36 percent calling it “severe.” Housekeeping was ranked the most critical staffing problem by 43 percent of respondents.

But the tide may be slowly turning, as hotels offer incentives that include higher wages (81 percent), expanded benefits (35 percent), and greater flexibility with hours (64 percent). While more than 90 percent of survey respondents report that they can’t fill open positions, the average number of openings has dropped from an average of 12 vacancies per property in May, to 10 positions per property in September.

Barbara Palmer is deputy editor of Convene.