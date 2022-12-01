People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Christa Acevedo

Streamline Event Agency has named Christa Acevedo as its first chief operating officer in its 11-year history. She previously served as vice president of operations at Southwestern Family of Companies. In that role, Acevedo led operations for more than a dozen companies under one consolidated umbrella corporation. She also has extensive experience working with a wide variety of industries, including ministry, insurance, and consulting.

Tiffany Rioux

InterContinental Washington D.C. — The Wharf has appointed Tiffany Rioux as director of sales and marketing. She has more than 20 years of hospitality experience and most recently worked as director of sales and business development at The Dupont Circle Hotel Washington D.C. In her new role, Rioux will take on the property’s overall sales, marketing, and public relations efforts.

Danica Potier

Marcus Hotels & Resorts has promoted Danica Potier to executive director of sales for the Milwaukee market. She will manage the sales teams for Saint Kate — The Arts Hotel, The Pfister Hotel, and Hilton Milwaukee Center. She will also continue to maintain and build relationships with corporate accounts and serve as a leader of the overall sales team. Potier has more than 25 years of hospitality experience and most recently served as area director of sales for the company’s Milwaukee properties.