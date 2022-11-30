Webinar: 4 New Ways to Boost your Event Marketing in 2023

4 New Ways to Boost your Event Marketing in 2023 banner
Traditional event marketing is struggling. Your audience no longer responds to email, social, or paid ads like they did in 2019. Everything and everyone is now digital. How do you evolve your event marketing to reach your attendees and fill empty seats? The first step is to stop marketing your event alone. Join PCMA’s 2023 Digital Event Strategist certification course expert, Rachel Stephan, for this fast-paced session.

PCMA is an Approved CAE Provider & CMP Preferred Vendor.

Information

  • Duration: 00:52:53
  • Date: 11/30/2022
  • Speaker:
         

CMP Certification

  • EIC Status: Approved
  • CMP-IS Domain: I. Marketing
  • Clock Hours: 0.75
November 30, 2022

