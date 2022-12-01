News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
Forgetfulness: Why Your Mind Going Blank Can Be a Benefit
We’ve all had those frustrating moments when we struggle to recall someone’s name or a key bit of information stays for too long on the tip of your tongue. It turns out these momentary lapses may actually be good for your memory, according to new research presented by BBC.
These Companies Ran an Experiment: Pay Workers Their Full Salary to Work Fewer Days
Companies in the United Kingdom are about to complete the biggest trial of a four-day workweek ever undertaken, anywhere in the world. The program’s thesis, writes NPR Planet Money was a provocative one: That for six months, these companies would reduce their workers’ hours by 20 percent, to 32 hours a week, but continue to pay them 100 percent of their pay.
Can You Become a Morning Person? Sleep Scientists Say It Is Possible With These Key Tips
Our circadian rhythm is the underlying mechanism that dictates when we start to feel sleepy at night and awake in the morning. And it’s absolutely trainable. Inverse shares how.
No, You Don’t Have to Be “Fun” at Work, French Court Rules
A man who was fired by a Paris-based consulting firm for failing to be “fun” and participate in work events that involved “excessive alcoholism” and “promiscuity” was wrongfully dismissed, France’s highest court has ruled. The man’s refusal to fraternize with his colleagues is a “fundamental freedom” under labor and human rights laws, according to the French court. CBS News has the story making waves around the world.