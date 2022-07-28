People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Lisa Messina

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) has appointed Lisa Messina as its chief sales officer to lead meeting, convention, and trade show sales for Las Vegas and for the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC). Messina joins LVCVA from Caesars Entertainment, where she was senior vice president of sales.

Robert Smit

ASM Global has announced the appointment of Robert Smit as general manager of the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center. Smit succeeds Charlie Beirne, who served as general manager for 11 years and was recently promoted to general manager at the Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center. Throughout Smit’s 40-year career in the industry, he has served in executive management roles at international hotel chains and private equity hospitality firms, including Hilton and Marriott, often overseeing regional portfolios with multiple properties. In his new role, Smit will be responsible for oversight of the daily operations, staff, and long-term planning of the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center.

Kelly Catherine

Hyatt Centric Old Town Alexandria has announced Kelly Catherine as its new director of sales and marketing. She will oversee all components of sales, marketing, and revenue in her role while simultaneously cultivating relationships with clients and customers. She previously served as a sales manager for Lidl U.S.